Import and Export of Hazardous Waste Shipments Webinar – June 5th

May 29, 2017 by hazmat management editor

The U.S. EPA is hosting a webinar on exports and imports of hazardous wastes, including those managed as universal waste and spent lead-acid batteries, are required to follow import and export procedures under 40 CFR Part 262 Subpart H.

Shipments of hazardous waste that go first to an interim facility for temporary holding or consolidation prior to being shipped to a final disposal or recycling facility have special procedures to follow under U.S. law.

The one-hour webinar will walk through the additional information to provide in U.S. EPA notices and the shipment-specific tracking procedures you must follow to comply with 40 CFR Part 262 Subpart H.

The webinar will take place on June 5th at 3 pm EDT. To register, visit the clu-in.org website.