Webinar on Biodegradation of 1,4-Dioxane

February 2, 2017 by John Nicholson

A free webinar is scheduled for February 23rd on Biodegradation of 1,4-Dioxane: Bacteria, Pathways, Co-contaminant Effects and Monitoring Tools. The speaker for the webinar is Dr. Shaily Mahendra, Professor, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, UCLA.

The webinar will be hosted by SiREM, a company that provides testing services and remediation products combined with technical support to the remediation of contaminated sites. SiREM’s focus is the remediation of chlorinated solvents, metals, petroleum hydrocarbons and other recalcitrant contaminants in soil, sediment and groundwater.

The webinar will combine recent research and development activities for new and emerging contaminants and technologies with real word applications to characterize and remediate contaminated sites. Specifically, the webinar will discuss the challenges with current remediation techniques for cleanup of 1,4-dioxane contaminated sites, a microbial culture which can grow using 1,4-dioxane as its only source of carbon and energy, and the role of monooxygenase enzymes in catalyzing 1,4-dioxane degradation.

The webinar will also include a discussion from Sandra Dworatzek (SiREM) who will provide an update on the work SiREM is doing to grow 1,4-dioxane microbial cultures, testing the microbial culture in laboratory microcosm studies and culture scale up for field applications.

To register for the free webinar, visit SiREM’s website.