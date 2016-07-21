Safely Transporting Lithium-ion Batteries on Airplanes

July 21, 2016 by nicholsonj

In Canada, the transportation of lithium-ion batteries as cargo on passenger aircraft is now legislated within the Canadian Transportation of Dangerous Goods Regulations. Other countries around the world have similar rules. If shipping lithium-ion batteries, specified conditions must be met.

Although lithium ion batteries are normally reliable, one problem with them is that they can sometimes overheat and catch fire. While this may not be a huge issue and easily contained in other modes of transport or land-based environments, in an enclosed space of an aircraft the prospect of a fire is a serious issue, and can endanger many human lives.

The problem with heat and lithium ion batteries is connected with the potential formation of thermal runaway. This can be explained as auto-acceleration of heat generation, with a quick increase in temperature, defined by the removal of flammable liquids and gases from the product casing. Simply put, a single lithium ion battery overheating can cause an unmanageable fire, pressure wave, explosion or a combination of all three within a matter of minutes.

Between March 1991 and January 2016, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) recorded 171 incidents where batteries carried as cargo or baggage caused issues. As the years have passed, a growing number of these incidents are caused by lithium batteries. In some cases, these incidents have caused a catastrophic effect. In 2006, a fire broke out on a UPS DC-8 cargo plane in Philadelphia, which completely destroyed the aircraft. Four years later, another cargo aircraft carrying 81,000 lithium batteries caught fire and crashed soon after take-off from Dubai, causing two fatalities as well. In the following year, two crew members died when a cargo jet crashed into the East China Sea, soon after a crew member reported a fire on board.

Studies have demonstrated that it is not possible to use halon to adequately suppress primary lithium cell fires. In 2005, the FAA banned primary lithium batteries on passenger aircraft, and the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) followed suit from the beginning of 2015. Canada’s TDGR was altered in 2016.

Morgan Advanced Materials recently developed a new solution for safely transporting lithium-based batteries on passenger aircraft. The main challenge is to avoid propagation between cells, packaging, modules, and surroundings – on an aircraft. The objective is to prolong the time available for emergency measures to be used and for safe landing to occur.

Identifying the issues associated with overheating batteries and the need to mitigate fire risk and offer insulation to contain heat spread, Morgan developed a solution.

The FireMaster Marine Plus blanket is used at the core of a solution. The outer layer has a hook-and-loop tape fastener and a silicone-coated glass cloth to lock the bag after the contents are placed inside. The materials are selected with the intention of maintaining their integrity even if they get come into contact with water. Water can be instantly introduced to cool down the overheated battery. The bags have been widely tested along with Germanwings, which is part of the Lufthansa group.