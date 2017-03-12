ONEIA Event with Ontario Environmental Commissioner – March 28th, 2017

March 12, 2017 by John Nicholson

The Ontario Environment Industry Association (ONEIA) is pleased to announce that the Ontario Environmental Commissioner Dianne Saxe will offer her annual address to the province’s environment and cleantech industry on March 28th.

The Commissioner will join us earlier in the afternoon for a facilitated discussion where we will hear her perspective on recent developments in the Ontario waste sector. Topics for discussion will include:

Where is the province going with respect to organics?

What will the Clean/Renewable Fuels Standard mean for companies in our sector?

What impact will ongoing approvals reform have on waste and Innovation?

How will the Commissioner’s office be examining the outcomes of new waste policies? What should we look for in coming years?

Join us for an open discussion, then stay as the Commissioner offers remarks and meet attendees at the informal cocktail networking reception – or just come for the reception and networking.

DETAILS :

WHO: Ontario Environmental Commissioner Dianne Saxe

WHEN: Tuesday March 28, 2017. Registration opens at 2:00 PM 3:00 – 4:30 facilitated discussion with Environmental Commissioner on resource recovery issues 4:30 – 6:30 PM networking reception with remarks offered by Environmental Commissioner

WHERE: Offices of Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP Suite 3800, Royal Bank Plaza, South Tower, 200 Bay Street, Toronto, ON, M5J 2Z4 C

OSTS: ONEIA member $99.00; not-yet ONEIA member $129.00

REGISTRATION: https://commissioneraddress.eventbrite.com