Global Call from Ontario for Carbon Negative Projects with Funding Available

May 15, 2017 by hazmat management editor

The Government of Ontario recently announced a funding program for projects that can be shown to be carbon negative. Called Ontario’s Solutions 2030, the program is a global call for innovators to propose their solutions to help Ontario industry reduce GHG emissions. With up to $7 million in funding, including up to $3 million in support for the winning team to bring their transformative technology to market, the challenge asks teams and industry to collaborate and envision a path forward to tackle climate change in Ontario and around the world.

A three-phase competition over three years, the Solutions 2030 Challenge is designed to identify and accelerate the development of technologies that have a high potential to help Ontario industry meet 2030 emissions targets.

To guidelines for the challenge can be found at the Ontario Solutions 2030 website.

Phase One of the Challenge- Concept

Phase 1 of the challenge will be evaluated on the concept and description of a team’s proposed technology and plan to market. To participate in Phase 1, the technology should be proven and the team should have a vision for large-scale implementation of their technology in Ontario by 2030.

The top eight teams will be invited to proceed to Phase 2 and will be awarded up to $250,000 each to support costs related to their participation.

Applications are now open to apply for Phase 1

Phase 2 of the Challenge – Prototype

Phase 2 of the challenge will require teams to build a lab-scale technology prototype in a controlled environment and will be evaluated based on prototype performance and the team’s vision to scale their technology to reduce GHG emissions by Ontario industry by 2030. The top four teams from Phase 2 will be invited to participate in Phase 3 and will be awarded up to $750,000 each to support costs related to their participation.

Phase 2 will launch in January 2018. Sign up to receive updates on the challenge.

Phase 2 Timeline