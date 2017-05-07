Funding Opportunity: Ontario-Israel R&D Projects

May 7, 2017 by Hazmat Management Editor

The Canada-Israel Industrial R&D Foundation (CIIRDF) recently announced the launch of a new Call for Proposals (CFP) for the Ontario-Israel Collaboration Program (OICP). Leveraging support from the Governments of Ontario and Israel, this CFP aims to stimulate R&D collaboration between firms in Ontario and Israel with a focus on the commercialization of new technologies.

Funding

Following a rigorous evaluation process, successful Ontario applicants are eligible to receive up to $300,000 CAD or up to 50% of the R&D costs of technology-based products and processes (whichever is less) from the Government of Ontario through CIIRDF to fund the Ontario portion of each project. Successful Israeli applicants will receive funding from the Israel Innovation Authority to support the Israel portion of the project under the OICP. The level of funding will be determined by the R&D Review Committee of the Israel Innovation Authority.

Eligibility

This CFP invites proposals with a non-defence application in all technology sectors from Ontario-based for-profit companies and Israel-based for-profit companies. Special consideration will be given to projects in the following three areas: 1) Clean technologies, 2) Life sciences and medical devices, 3) Cyber security and other information and communication technologies.

Ontario firms have the opportunity to leverage academic expertise on their R&D project and engage students jointly with the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council (NSERC)

Public sector organizations, such as universities and research institutions, are eligible to participate in R&D projects as subcontractors or consultants (not applicants)

For information on application guidelines, process, templates and proposal evaluation, please visit: www.ciirdf.ca

The summary proposal deadline is June 15, 2017 and the full Proposal Deadline is July 24, 2017.

