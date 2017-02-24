Funding Available for Clean Technology Demonstrations in Ontario

February 24, 2017 by Hazmat Management Editor

BLOOM (a private, not-for-profit federally incorporated company based in Ontario) recently issued a call for proposals to support the completion of clean technology demonstration projects in Ontario.

A major objective of this program is to demonstrate the commercial application of cleantech and low carbon solutions that have a high potential to achieve major GHG reductions.

As a requirement, proposals will be submitted by 2 co-applicants: a cleantech solution provider and a customer ‘host’ that is representative of a broader sector. Projects can also include other strategic partners to support the demonstration.

BLOOM will be providing grant funding on a 50:50 cost-share basis, up to $150,000 per project.

The 50% share from the co-applicants and other project partners can be a combination of cash and in-kind.

Proposals will be evaluated by an independent Review Committee in conjunction with BLOOM. Proposals are due on March 24, 2017. Successful proponents will be notified by April 15, 2017. For additional information, click here.