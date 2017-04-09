Webinar: Zero Valent Iron (ZVI) Applications for Clean-up

April 9, 2017 by John Nicholson

This introductory presentation will review the fundamentals of Zero Valent Iron (ZVI) types available in the market and the applications they would be used. Both field strategies and engineering approaches from many case studies will be discussed.

Applications Review:

Permeable reactive barriers (PRBs) (e.g. Funnel and Gate)

Direct Push Injection of micron scale particles into groundwater zone

Trenching and aggregate scale particles PRB design

Deep Soil Mixing

Hydraulic fracturing

Zero Valent Iron (ZVI):

ZVI is a proven remediation technology since 1970’s and applicable in soil piles and in-situ applications for groundwater treatment by injection or permeable reactive barriers. ZVI has been an economical solution compared to other available products on its own and is a commonly added material to many proprietary blends of products available globally in the remediation products market.

Presented by Lowell Kessel, President of CERES Corporation

Date: Thursday, April 20, 2017

Time: Noon, Eastern Time (US and Canada)

