Webinar: Zero Valent Iron (ZVI) Applications for Clean-up

April 9, 2017 by John Nicholson
This introductory presentation will review the fundamentals of Zero Valent Iron (ZVI) types available in the market and the applications they would be used. Both field strategies and engineering approaches from many case studies will be discussed.
Applications Review:
Zero Valent Iron (ZVI):
ZVI is a proven remediation technology since 1970’s and applicable in soil piles and in-situ applications for groundwater treatment by injection or permeable reactive barriers. ZVI has been an economical solution compared to other available products on its own and is a commonly added material to many proprietary blends of products available globally in the remediation products market.
Presented by Lowell Kessel, President of CERES Corporation
Date: Thursday, April 20, 2017
Time: Noon, Eastern Time (US and Canada)
