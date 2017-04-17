HazMat Management
News

Webinar on Vapour Intrusion

Print this page

April 17, 2017 by John Nicholson

Land Science® is presenting a webinar on vapour intrusion and the impact on environmental due diligence.  The event will take place on Wednesday, April 26th at 2 pm Eastern (11 am Pacific).  The key speaker at the webinar is Dr. Kenneth S. Tramm, a founding Principal with Texas-based engineering firm, Modern Geosciences.  Dr. Tramm specializes in air quality monitoring, environmental due diligence, risk-based closures, and remediation design.  Dr. Tramm’s presentation will provide us with an update on how Vapor Intrusion is impacting the Environmental Due Diligence industry.

Joining Dr. Tramm will be Thomas Szocinski, Director of Vapor Intrusion at Land Science, who will review vapor intrusion mitigation solutions currently available.

Kenneth Tramm, Ph.D., PG, CHMM


John Nicholson

John Nicholson

John is a cleantech and environmental expert with over 25 years of experience. He is a registered professional engineer and has a Masters degree in environmental engineering.
All posts by
Print this page


Related

Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*