April 17, 2017 by John Nicholson

Land Science® is presenting a webinar on vapour intrusion and the impact on environmental due diligence. The event will take place on Wednesday, April 26th at 2 pm Eastern (11 am Pacific). The key speaker at the webinar is Dr. Kenneth S. Tramm, a founding Principal with Texas-based engineering firm, Modern Geosciences. Dr. Tramm specializes in air quality monitoring, environmental due diligence, risk-based closures, and remediation design. Dr. Tramm’s presentation will provide us with an update on how Vapor Intrusion is impacting the Environmental Due Diligence industry.

Joining Dr. Tramm will be Thomas Szocinski, Director of Vapor Intrusion at Land Science, who will review vapor intrusion mitigation solutions currently available.