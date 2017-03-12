HazMat Management
Webinar: Fundamentals in Site Characterization

March 12, 2017 by John Nicholson

This series will help you plan and implement effective site characterization strategies. Webinars cover both classic methods and innovative approaches to characterize soil, groundwater and soil vapour quality. Learn how to demonstrate delineation using data supported by your conceptual site model – and then go on to plan effective remediation strategies.

·        SOIL CHARACTERIZATION – April 11 & 13

·        SOIL VAPOUR CHARACTERIZATION – April 18  & 20

·        GROUNDWATER CHARACTERIZATION – April 25 & 27

Sign up for individual topics or for entire series at the GeoEnviroPro website.


John Nicholson

John is a cleantech and environmental expert with over 25 years of experience. He is a registered professional engineer and has a Masters degree in environmental engineering.
