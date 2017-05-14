Vapour Intrusion Webinar – May 31st

May 14, 2017 by hazmat management editor

Land Science is pleased to present a webinar with Dr. Kenneth S. Tramm, a founding Principal with Texas-based engineering firm, Modern Geosciences. In our previous webinar, Dr. Tramm discussed how vapor intrusion is impacting the environmental due diligence industry, with a focus on screening for vapor intrusion. During this upcoming free webinar, Dr. Tramm will provide us with an overview on investigating vapor intrusion and understanding risk.

Joining Dr. Tramm will be Thomas Szocinski, Director of Vapor Intrusion at Land Science, who will share successful vapor mitigation case studies.

Key vapor intrusion topics include:

Assessment of vapor intrusion

Installation of soilgas monitoring points

An overview of the tailored vapor intrusion evaluations that are possible

Date and Time

Wednesday, May 31st, 2017 11am Pacific / 2pm Eastern

Registration

To register for the webinar, visit http://www2.regenesis.com/kenneth-tramm-webinar-may-2017