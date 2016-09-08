Studying Adjacent Property Values before and After Brownfield Cleanup

September 8, 2016 by nicholsonj

A study on property values in the vicinity of brownfield sites in the City of Youngstown, Ohio showed that cleaning up contaminated properties in the city resulted in an increase in the selling price of nearby properties by 18 percent over a five year period. The study, carried out by a the Western Reserve Port Authority, also showed that the property values adjacent to brownfield sites that had not been remediated were 66 percent lower than similar properties one mile away.

The lead researcher on the study was Greta Frost, a Youngstown State University student who was working at the Western Reserve Port Authority as an intern. Frost explained in an interview with the Tribune Chronicle that she looked at areas that border brownfields up to one mile away in quarter-mile increments, before and after remediation, using assessed values from each county auditor’s office. Her research covers a 17-year-period from 1999 to 2016. Her research included nine brownfield sites, three sites that were either remediated or redeveloped, or both, and five control sites.

The study re-confirmed the finding of similar studies that had been conducted on property values near brownfield sites. It also confirmed that cleaning brownfields encourages investment in the area surrounding brownfield site, decreases the amount of abandoned and vacant properties, and increases the tax base. An interesting point, often overlooked, is that cleaning up a brownfield site can also remove the stigma associated with the property and the surrounding neighbourhood.

The impetus for the study was to encourage the Ohio State government to free up monies from the Ohio Brownfield Fund and Clean Ohio Fund to pay for brownfield clean-up. The Ohio Brownfield Fund is a collection of funding sources that can be used to help plan, assess, and remediate brownfields throughout the state.

There has been criticism of the Ohio State government and the JobsOhio, the agency that oversees the Ohio Brownfield Fund, that its was becoming increasingly difficult to access monies to remediate contaminated sites. JobsOhio only allows Clean Ohio money to be used for cleanups in which the project will lead to reuse for manufacturing jobs

As reported in Tribtoday, Greta Frost re-iterated the importance of the study, stating, “(This study) is significant because a lot of remediation funding has changed and is harder to get. This shows there’s a reason to continue remediating or cleaning these properties. It pays off and increases their values. Having the money to clean them will make a difference.”