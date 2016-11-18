Review of Methods for Remediation PCBs in Contaminated Soils and Sediments

November 18, 2016 by nicholsonj
A review published in Environmental Science: Processes & Impacts provides a general overview
of recent developments in chemical treatment and electrokinetic remediation (EK) technologies related to PCBs remediation. Four technologies are reviewed in detail: photocatalytic degradation of PCBs combined with soil washing; Fe-based reductive dechlorination; advanced oxidation processes; and EK/integrated EK technology (e.g., EK coupled with chemical oxidation, nanotechnology, and bioremediation).
The fundamental principles and governing factors of the chemical technologies and EK/integrated EK technologies are discussed, along with a comparative analysis (i.e., major advantages and disadvantages) of the technologies and their future prospects for PCBs remediation.
Delt with PCB contaminated soil,concret,steel ect. Back in the 80s and 90s. Worked on many sites all over US { RR Utilites, Disposal Facilities you name it} my home town was known as the PCB Capital of the US back then. There is no easy way to dispose of PCBs. Boy the stories I could tell. Bruce R Crabtree Founder CCEnviroklean.