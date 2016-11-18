HazMat Management
News

Review of Methods for Remediation PCBs in Contaminated Soils and Sediments

Print this page

November 18, 2016 by nicholsonj

A review published in Environmental Science: Processes & Impacts provides a general overview

of recent developments in chemical treatment and electrokinetic remediation (EK) technologies related to PCBs remediation.  Four technologies are reviewed in detail: photocatalytic degradation of PCBs combined with soil washing; Fe-based reductive dechlorination; advanced oxidation processes; and EK/integrated EK technology (e.g., EK coupled with chemical oxidation, nanotechnology, and bioremediation).

The fundamental principles and governing factors of the chemical technologies and EK/integrated EK technologies are discussed, along with a comparative analysis (i.e., major advantages and disadvantages) of the technologies and their future prospects for PCBs remediation.

 

PCB-contaminated soil.

PCB-contaminated soil.

Print this page


Related

1 Comment » for Review of Methods for Remediation PCBs in Contaminated Soils and Sediments
  1. Bruce Crabtree says:
    November 21, 2016 at 12:40 pm

    Delt with PCB contaminated soil,concret,steel ect. Back in the 80s and 90s. Worked on many sites all over US { RR Utilites, Disposal Facilities you name it} my home town was known as the PCB Capital of the US back then. There is no easy way to dispose of PCBs. Boy the stories I could tell. Bruce R Crabtree Founder CCEnviroklean.

    Reply

Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*