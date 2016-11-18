Review of Methods for Remediation PCBs in Contaminated Soils and Sediments

November 18, 2016 by nicholsonj

A review published in Environmental Science: Processes & Impacts provides a general overview

of recent developments in chemical treatment and electrokinetic remediation (EK) technologies related to PCBs remediation. Four technologies are reviewed in detail: photocatalytic degradation of PCBs combined with soil washing; Fe-based reductive dechlorination; advanced oxidation processes; and EK/integrated EK technology (e.g., EK coupled with chemical oxidation, nanotechnology, and bioremediation).

The fundamental principles and governing factors of the chemical technologies and EK/integrated EK technologies are discussed, along with a comparative analysis (i.e., major advantages and disadvantages) of the technologies and their future prospects for PCBs remediation.