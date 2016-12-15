New Sustainable Thermal Remediation and Recovery Technology

December 15, 2016 by nicholsonj

Representatives of Trium Environmental Inc. recently presented a paper on the fundamental kinetics of a novel heat-enhanced remediation technology. What makes the technology unique is that it involves proprietary enhancement amendments and concentrated low-energy heating techniques.

The company representatives claim that process is effective to remediate hydrocarbons and/or organic contaminants from surface or subsurface soils by cracking, mass extraction, and enhanced volatilization and recovery of volatile and semi-volatile contaminants. This new sustainable approach decreases hydrocarbon viscosity, generates pressure, and cracks long hydrocarbon chains. Gases released from these reactions also enlarge soil pores, thereby increasing hydrocarbon mobility for removal.

According to the company representatives, this new thermal remediation technique can be applied both in situ and ex situ and allows product recovery for reuse or recycle. The fundamental mechanisms of this technology can also be applied to address dissolved contaminants and non-aqueous phase liquids (NAPL).

To date, bench-scale and lab prototype tests have been completed along with registrations of patent applications. Field pilot studies are underway. The presentation of test results includes technology performance for different types of soils and organic contaminants.