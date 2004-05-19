New investment to accelerate remediation of 57 contaminated sites

May 19, 2004 by Hazmat Management

The Government of Canada announced on May 18 that it is investing $175-million for action to help remediate 57 priority contaminated sites across Canada under federal responsibility.

Environment Minister David Anderson made the announcement at the Harvey Barracks site in Calgary, Alberta a former Canadian Forces Base that is one of 10 urban sites designated high-priority for remediation under the Federal Contaminated Sites Accelerated Action Plan.

"As the largest property owner in the country, the Government of Canada has a responsibility to ensure that past contamination of sites under federal responsibility are addressed, and that human health and the environment is protected for all Canadians," said Minister Anderson. "We are demonstrating our commitment to communities across the country by remediating these contaminated sites for the benefit of future generations".

This is a prelude to the larger commitment of more than $3.5-billion in long-term funding, announced in Budget 2004, to remediate contaminated sites on federal lands. The government is also working with 47 rural and northern communities across Canada to reduce the human health and environmental threats from contaminants.

Over the past decade, the federal government has spent $72-million, including more than $6-million in 2003-04 allocated under the accelerated program, to remediate the Harvey Barracks in Calgary. With an additional $900,000 this year from the accelerated program the final work will be completed so that the land can be returned to the Tsuu T’ina Nation.

To ensure the remediation of all the contaminated sites is carried out in a timely, effective manner, government is developing a strategic long-term plan and will report on progress to Canadians each year.

For further information on the Federal Contaminated Sites Inventory, visit:

http://www.tbs-sct.gc.ca/dfrp-rbif/cs-sc/location40.asp