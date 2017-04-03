New B.C. Guidance Documents for Contaminated Sites Released

April 3, 2017 by John Nicholson

The British Columbia Ministry of the Environment recently released draft guidance documents for contaminated sites for comment. The following four documents are open for comment:

The B.C. Ministry of the Environment will accept comments until April 28, 2017. Comments should be sent to site@gov.bc.ca.

Technical Guidance 17 (PDF), while not open for comment, is available for review in conjunction with Protocol 4.

The changes in Administrative Guidance 3 and Administrative Guidance 5 are minimal and the limited revisions have been highlighted in yellow. However, Protocols 4 and 18 have undergone significant re-writing and need to be reviewed in their entirety to see the full scope of changes.