Michigan’s Bold Move to Encourage Brownfields Development

December 1, 2016 by nicholsonj

In an effort to accelerate the redevelopment on brownfield sites, the Michigan State senate recently passed a bi-partisan a series of tax incentives bills that provides tax breaks to companies that redevelop brownfield sites. The five bills, referred to as transformational brownfield development, would provide significant tax credits for developments built on abandoned industrial land.

The proposal would all large projects to not only get a break on local property taxes but also on sales and income taxes. A cap of $50 million in tax credits would be allowed per project and a community would be permitted to one per year. As the bill now stands, the tax incentives will end after five years which legislators see as a way of accelerating redevelopment of brownfield sites.

The bills are an attempt to spur redevelopment of the downtown cores of cities and towns across Michigan. With many Michigan municipalities facing shrinking in population, urban renewal has become a priority.

It is yet to be determined if the bill will become law as it still needs to be voted on in the State House of Representatives. If the bills don’t pass before the end of the legislative session, they’ll die at the end of the year and have to be reintroduced when the new Legislature convenes in January 2017.