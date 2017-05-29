Integrated DNAPL Site Characterization – June 8th

May 29, 2017 by hazmat management editor

The U.S. Interstate Technology and Regulatory Council (ITRC) and the U.S. EPA are hosting a webinar on integrated site characterization of sites contaminated with dense non-aqueous phase liquids (DNAPLs). The webinar is scheduled for June 8th. To register for the webinar, visit the IRTC website.

Sites contaminated with dense nonaqueous phase liquids (DNAPLs) and DNAPL mixtures present significant environmental challenges. Despite the decades spent on characterizing and attempting to remediate DNAPL sites, substantial risk remains. Inadequate characterization of site geology as well as the distribution, characteristics, and behavior of contaminants — by relying on traditional monitoring well methods rather than more innovative and integrated approaches — has limited the success of many remediation efforts.

The Integrated DNAPL Site Characterization Team has synthesized the knowledge about DNAPL site characterization and remediation acquired over the past several decades, and has integrated that information into a new document, Integrated DNAPL Site Characterization and Tools Selection (ISC-1, 2015). This guidance is a resource to inform regulators, responsible parties, other problem holders, consultants, community stakeholders, and other interested parties of the critical concepts related to characterization approaches and tools for collecting subsurface data at DNAPL sites. After this associated training, participants will be able to use the ITRC Integrated DNAPL Site Characterization and Tools Selection (ISC-1, 2015) guidance to develop and support an integrated approach to DNAPL site characterization, including:

Identify what site conditions must be considered when developing an informative DNAPL conceptual site model (CSM)

Define an objectives-based DNAPL characterization strategy

Understand what tools and resources are available to improve the identification, collection, and evaluation of appropriate site characterization data

Navigate the DNAPL characterization tools table and select appropriate technologies to fill site-specific data gaps

For reference during the training class, participants should have a copy of Figure 4-1, the integrated site characterization flow diagram from the ITRC Technical and Regulatory Guidance document: Integrated DNAPL Site Characterization and Tools Selection (ISC-1, 2015) and available as a PDF at http://www.cluin.org/conf/itrc/IDSC/ITRC-ISC-Figures.pdf