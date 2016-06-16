June 16, 2016 by nicholsonj

At the recent Canadian Brownfields Network annual conference held on June 14th, Margaret Renas, a professional engineer and Senior Manager from the Delta Institute in Chicago gave a presentation on innovative approaches to brownfields redevelopment in the U.S. The presentation focused on techniques for assessing brownfield sites for ease of redevelopment and prioritization through deconstruction, phytoremediation, and the installation of green infrastructure.

The Delta Institute is a non-profit organization that “thinks like a business to build both a resilient environment and economy through sustainable solutions. It is funded through corporate and individual sponsors. As one of approximately twenty employees of the Delta Institute, Ms. Renas areas of focus include energy efficiency, waste management including electronic waste, brownfields redevelopment, certifications and LEED consultation.

With respect to deconstruction, Ms. Renas suggested employing this systematic method of dismantling a structure over demolition as it provides more opportunities for re-use of building materials and also results more local jobs. On the downside, deconstruction typically costs more than demolition and is more time-consuming.

Of note in her presentation was the utilization of phytoremediation as a means of removing contamination from the subsurface and beautifying from sites where the timing of clean-up is not urgent. The example she presented was a project funded by the U.S. Forest Service in which hybrid poplar trees were being farmed on brownfield sites in Muskegon, Michigan. Approximately 3,000 poplar trees were planted on a site contaminated with heavy metals, chlorinated solvents, volatile organic compounds. Mature poplar trees are then harvested and sold locally, creating economic opportunity within the local community. Besides stabilizing the contaminants, the trees also reduce stormwater runoff.

During the question and answer portion of Ms. Renas session, a member of the audience, David Isherwood from AECOM asked about the effectiveness of phytoremediation on heavy metals at the site. He wanted to know if the Delta Institute had determined if there was any uptake by the plants and potential for bioaccumulation into the environment through the use of harvested trees. He mentioned that he had been involved in a number of field tests of phytoremediation in the past (Environmental Science Technology, April 5, 2009 and ResearchGate, 2006) that found it was an effective strategy from remediating petroleum hydrocarbons at contaminated sites but not heavy metals.

During her presentation, Ms. Renas raised the point that the Delta Institute has a number of publications and tools that it developed with respect to brownfields redevelopment. One interesting tool was the Brownfields Marketability Scoring Tool. The tool helps communities prioritize brownfield sites for redevelopment, taking into account nine different site and community characteristics.