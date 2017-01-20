Evaluating Matrix Diffusion Effects on Groundwater

January 20, 2017 by John Nicholson

A new spreadsheet-based tool developed by GSI Environmental Inc. and Colorado State University will help determine if matrix diffusion processes will cause “rebounding” of downgradient plume concentrations above remediation goals after plume remediation or isolation is complete.

The Matrix Diffusion Toolkit, developed for the Department of Defense ESTCP program, is an easy-to-use, comprehensive, free software tool that can assist site personnel to effectively and efficiently estimate what effects matrix diffusion will have at their site, and transfer the results to stakeholders.

Having this information available before a remedy is implemented could assist site stakeholders in selecting more appropriate remedies and effectively and efficiently addressing the potential issues of matrix diffusion with regulators. Furthermore, addressing extended remediation time frames caused by matrix diffusion would lead to savings in project costs.