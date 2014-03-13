Diphoterine solution proves effective for chemical splashes

March 13, 2014 by Hazmat Management

Thousands of chemicals such as acids, bases, oxidizers and reducing agents are used by industrial, laboratory and medical facilities throughout Canada. Despite safety efforts, these products can accidently splash onto people, causing serious injuries to skin and eyes.

Prevor’s Diphoterine solution iis a sterile active washing solution for skin and eyes that, when used properly, outperforms conventional water washing. Designed to improve outcomes after an accidental splash, Diphoterine solution provides quick and effective response to corrosive splashes to skin tissue or the eyes. Unlike water, the Diphoterine solution identifies the dangerous chemicals and immediately captures and absorbs acidic or basic molecules, bringing them back into the safe physiological range.

Conversely, water can only dilute chemicals. Water also has a natural osmotic flow into skin tissue that can potentially aid in the absorption of an aggressive chemical into skin and eye tissue thus deepening the burn. Diphoterine solution, on the other hand, creates a reverse osmotic flow that helps to protect tissue cells, eliminating or reducing the severity of the burn.

According to the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety, the first 10 to 15 seconds after exposure to a hazardous substance, especially a corrosive substance, are critical. The quality of the wash used immediately after the accident can positively affect the outcome. The active Diphoterine solution exceeds the limited passive effects of water washing. Designed to be portable, accessible and immediate, Diphoterine solution provides optimal benefits when applied within the proper protocol after the splash has occurred. Diphoterine is available through a number of convenient dispensing systems, including a Wall Mount Eyewash/Skin Spray Station, an SIEW Individual Eyewash, five-litre Personal Shower and a Micro DAP (100 ml) and Mini Dap (200 ml) Spray.

Diphoterine® solution is Health Canada approved as Class 2 Medical Device.