Contract Opportunity – In situ Thermal Remediation

May 29, 2017

U.S. EPA Region 7 is planning a performance-based in situ thermal remediation (ISTR) requirement at the Cleburn Street Well OU2 Superfund Site in Grand Island, Nebraska. This is a revised version of the requirement originally posted for proposals by the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers under Solicitation MATOCS-16-R-H031. The Contractor shall provide the labor, equipment, materials, tools and supplies to design, install, construct, operate, control, and monitor all required elements of an in ISTR system to address soil contamination detected at and below the water table across a thermal treatment zone of approximately 12,700 square feet.

The contaminants of concern are tetrachloroethene (PCE), trichloroethene (TCE), carbon tetrachloride (CCl4) and chloroform (CHCl3). The Contractor shall also be responsible for preparing the site for system installation (e.g., system location, power requirements, utilities, trenching, compaction, etc.) and shall identify existing PVC wells or piping affected by the ISTR process and recommend for abandonment. Additionally, the Contractor shall provide installation of eight groundwater monitoring wells and perform site restoration activities associated with the ISTR system (e.g., restore/replace all site features affected by construction operations, replacement of pavement and sidewalks damaged during construction and operations).

Performance will take place over a 12-month period. THIS REQUIREMENT WILL BE A TOTAL SMALL BUSINESS SET-ASIDE. Interested parties are recommended to monitor FedConnect for updates to this presolicitation notice.

Posted: 05/19/17

SPONSOR: Environmental Protection Agency, Office of Acquisition Management, Region VII, Lenexa, KS.