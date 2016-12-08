Compact Remediation System for BTEX and TPH Contaminated Groundwater

December 8, 2016 by nicholsonj

Researchers in Brazil recently published an paper that details the use of a compact remediation system for the treatment of groundwater contaminated with benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene, and xylene (BTEX) and petroleum hydrocarbons (TPH). The paper, published in Environmental Technology, describes the system of consisting of three units: (1) a suction and volatilization unit for VOCs, (2) an aeration tank (to remove VOCs), and (3) an adsorption packed-bed filter (50% each activated carbon and rice husk ash to remove TPH).

The researchers reported that the system was able to reduce the levels of BTEX and of TPH in the contaminated groundwater by 96% after 8 hours retention. The remediation system yielded water that met the discharge standards defined in Brazilian legislation, i.e., maximum benzene, toluene, and xylene levels of 5, 170, and 300 µg/L, respectively.

Gas stations constitute a major point source of soil and groundwater pollution. The leaking of hydrocarbons into the soil from gas stations is a significant environment issue due to the wide-ranging occurrence of leaks and the high levels and toxicity of pollutants involved in the contamination of groundwater for human use.