Characterization and Treatment of Heavy Metals at Mining Sites

June 5, 2017 by John Nicholson

At the May 2017 meeting of the Federal Remediation Technologies Roundtable (FRTR), the focus of discussions was on the characterization and treatment of heavy metals and mining sites. A webinar series will be hosted this summer based on some of the topics covered at this meeting including risk assessment, biochemical and biogeochemical remediation treatments, modelling techniques, and the use of unmanned aircraft systems for biological surveying. Meeting materials and additional information can be found at https://frtr.gov/meetings.htm.

Click here to view/download the meeting’s agenda and presentations.

FRTR member-agencies meet semi-annually, usually in the Washington, DC, area. These meetings offer a unique opportunity for federal cleanup program managers and other remediation community representatives to identify and discuss priority cleanup issues, share lessons learned, and form collaborative working groups to pursue subjects of mutual interest.