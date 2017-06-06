CBN Brownfields Conference – June 15th 2017

Featured Speakers Christopher De Sousa , Professor and Director of the School of Urban and Regional Planning at Ryerson University

, Hydrogeologist and co-owner and Director of Groundwater Technology (Rotterdam, The Netherlands) Karen St. Martin, Chief Administrative Office, Town of Mayerthorpe Program Time Session Title 7:30 AM CBN Annual General

Learn about the programs and initiatives undertaken by the CBN this past year and where the organization is heading in the year to come. 8:30 AM Keynote

Speaker: Ken Greenberg

Brownfields play an active role in the ongoing redefinition/reinvention of cities – truly, “Brownfields: the Next Generation”. Learn how the opportunities and constraints of brownfields help create new, more dynamic models for city building 9:00 AM Cross-Country Check-Up

Speakers: Alan McCammon (BC), Lisa Fairweather (Alberta), Mathieu Laporte Saumure (Quebec) and Dean Therrien (Ontario)

Coping with an evolving regulatory environment doesn’t have to be an exercise in frustration – join our panelists as they guide you through the latest changes in the regulatory landscape. 10:30 AM Networking Break 11:00 AM Research You Can Use

Speakers: Chris de Sousa, Reanne Ridsdale (Ryerson University), Brent Sleep, Paul Furbacher (U of T)

This interactive session features a discussion of the latest research on brownfields policy, redevelopment and remediation science. At the conclusion of the presentation, you’ll have an opportunity to recommend and prioritize future research areas – research YOU can use in the next generation of brownfields! 11:45 AM Legal Update

Speakers: Janet Bobechko (Norton Rose Fulbright LLP)

It isn’t only regulations that evolve; case law moves at an even faster pace! Join this discussion of recent and important changes in the interpretation of the law that will affect brownfields practice in the near future. 12:15 PM Networking Lunch 1:00 PM Municipal Innovations

Speakers: Meggen Janes (CH2M), Karen St. Martin (Town of Mayerthorpe), Stephanie Bohdanow (FCM) – moderator

As brownfield redevelopment benefits, barriers and regulations become more broadly understood by local government bodies, we’re seeing an increasing number of innovative policies, programs and projects emerge across Canada. In this session, panelists will discuss various approaches being used to catalyze and accelerate the brownfield redevelopment process at the local level. 2:00 PM Emerging Technology: The Evolution of Innovation in Land Revitalization

Speakers: Bruce Tunnicliffe (Vertex), Diana Saccone (ERIS), Todd McAlary (Geosyntec), Yvo Veenis (Groundwater Technology) and Jean Pare (Chemco)

This session provides a series of short, highly condensed presentations packed with information on new and emerging technologies that may influence current approaches to brownfield redevelopment – tools that can help you move into the next generation. 3:30 PM Networking Lunch 4:00 PM Award Winning Projects – Where Are They Now?

Speakers: Hammarby Stockholm (Doug Webber (WSP)) and Brantford Sydenham Pearl (Joshua Schram (Brantford) and Ed Taves (CH2M)

This session will present updates on two Brownie Award-winning projects: Brantford’s Sydenham Pearl and Hammarby Sjostad (Stockholm, Sweden), so you can catch up on the progress both have made as they turn former brownfields into important parts of their communities – the current generation becomes the next generation! 5:00 PM HUB Awards

Join us as we celebrate individual excellence in brownfields through the presentation of the 2nd Annual HUB Awards. Who will be acknowledged? 5:30 PM Networking Reception at Joey Restaurant

1 Dundas Street West Keynote Speaker:

Ken Greenberg Renowned urban expert Ken Greenberg will open the conference with a discussion of how repurposing obsolescent lands is helping to create new models for city building. Ken Greenberg is an urban designer, teacher, writer, former Director of Urban Design and Architecture for the City of Toronto and Principal of Greenberg Consultants. For over four decades he has played a pivotal role on public and private assignments in urban settings throughout North America and Europe, focusing on the rejuvenation of downtowns, waterfronts, neighborhoods and on campus master planning, regional growth management, and new community planning. Cities as diverse as Toronto, Hartford, Amsterdam, New York, Boston, Montréal, Ottawa, Edmonton, Calgary, St. Louis, Washington DC, Paris, Detroit, Saint Paul and San Juan Puerto Rico have benefited from his advocacy and passion for restoring the vitality, relevance and sustainability of the public realm in urban life. In each city, with each project, his strategic, consensus-building approach has led to coordinated planning and a renewed focus on urban design. He is the recipient of the 2010 American Institute of Architects Thomas Jefferson Award for Public Design Excellence and the 2014 Sustainable Buildings Canada Lifetime Achievement Award. Involved in many grass roots and community initiatives he is a Board Member of Park People, a non-profit dedicated to the improvement of Toronto’s parks. He currently teaches at the University of Toronto where he an Adjunct Professor in the John H. Daniels Faculty of Architecture, Landscape and Design. He is also a co-founder and a Visiting Scholar at the new City Building Institute at Ryerson University in Toronto. A frequent writer for periodicals, he is the author of Walking Home: the Life and Lessons of a City Builder published by Random House. His current major project is as urban design lead and client representative for Project: Under the Gardiner in Toronto. The conference will close with a networking cocktail and the second annual HUB Awards, a celebration of today’s brownfield redevelopment leaders. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity to learn from and network with Canada’s most engaged “brownfielders”. CONFERENCE REGISTRATION INFORMATION THURSDAY, JUNE 15TH 2017 Early Bird Rate (by May 15, 2017) CBN Members $399.00 +HST

$650.00 +HST Non Members $499.00 +HST Downloadable registration form to print, fill and fax Register Online