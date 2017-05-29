Canadian Brownfields Network Annual Conference – June 15th

May 29, 2017 by John Nicholson

The Canadian Brownfields Network (CBN) is hosting is 7th annual conference on June 15th 2017 in Toronto, Ontario.

The organizers have put together a fast-paced program that will give you the information you need to stay abreast of innovations in the brownfields sector. There will be an opportunity for you to share your experiences during interactive sessions and provide input on what’s needed to respond to emerging challenges and drive the industry forward.

Renowned urban expert Ken Greenberg will open the conference with a discussion of how repurposing obsolescent lands is helping to create new models for city building.

Register today at https://www.canadianbrownfieldsnetwork.ca/events/cbn-conference-2017/overview

The CBN is a knowledge-based national network of passionate, multi-disciplinary industry professionals, focused on uncovering, understanding and sharing brownfield barriers and solutions.