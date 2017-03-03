Brownfield Coalition of the Northeast Conference – March 15th

March 3, 2017 by John Nicholson

The 8th annual Brownfield Coalition of the Northeast (BCONE) is hosting its annual conference at the New Jersey Institute of Technology on March 15th 2017.

The theme of the conference is “Driving Revitalization Sustainably: identifying sustainable goals and strategies for revitalizing their communities and brownfields.” The premier metropolitan workshop on identifying sustainable goals and strategies for revitalizing communities and brownfields

The conference brings together experts and attendees to discuss the most current and state of the art approaches and strategies that you will not hear anywhere else. Past events have been attended by representatives from government, higher education, professional organizations, and laboratories, as well as attorneys, developers, contractors, and consultants.

The event will include a number of experts in their respective fields including Sarah Crowell, NY Department of State; Schenine Mitchell, Jim Cummings and Sabina Byck, U.S. EPA; Buddy Bealer, Shell Oil Company; Melissa Target, Port Authority of New York and New Jersey (Invited); John Morris, P.E., Honeywell; and Douglas Reid-Green, BASF.

To find out more about the conference and to register, visit the BCONE website.