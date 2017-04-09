B.C. CSAP Membership Applications Now Being Accepted

April 9, 2017 by John Nicholson
The British Columbia Contaminated Sites Approved Professionals (CSAP) Society is now accepting applications for the 2017 membership examinations. The deadline for exam application is June 11th 2017
Detailed information regarding the examinations has been posted to the CSAP Society website, including the following:
Any questions or comments about CSAP can be directed to Catherine Schachtel, Executive Director of the Society, at cschachtel@csapsociety.bc.ca
Have your say: