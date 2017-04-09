B.C. CSAP Membership Applications Now Being Accepted

April 9, 2017 by John Nicholson

The British Columbia Contaminated Sites Approved Professionals (CSAP) Society is now accepting applications for the 2017 membership examinations. The deadline for exam application is June 11th 2017

Detailed information regarding the examinations has been posted to the CSAP Society website, including the following:

Examination guides and fee information at: Guidelines

Experience review information and application at: Experience Review

Information regarding the dates, time and location of the examination will be posted on the CSAP Society website.

Any questions or comments about CSAP can be directed to Catherine Schachtel, Executive Director of the Society, at cschachtel@csapsociety.bc.ca