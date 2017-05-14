$4.5 million contract for clean-up Canada’s northern territories

May 14, 2017 by hazmat management editor

The federal government recently announced that Canada-based BluMetric Environmental (TSX-V:BLM) was awarded a four-year $4.5-million contract to remediate contaminated sites in Canada’s northern territories.

The contract is a standing order for consulting services in the remediation of contaminated sites across the Yukon, Northwest Territories and Nunavut. The federal government’s tender notice states that the firm will be called upon to consult on various projects as needed. BluMetric initially said it anticipated specific revenues in each year of the contract, but has since retracted those estimates, saying it is unable to give accurate information on per-year revenues and associated costs.

BluMetric has previously won contracts for northern environmental consulting, landing $2.2 million to design water treatment systems in 2016 and $3.45 million for environmental site assessments in 2015.