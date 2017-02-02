RemTEC Summit – March 7th to 9th

HazMat Management
February 2, 2017 by John Nicholson

The RemTEC Summit delivers a truly unique platform focused on advancing the environmental science and remediation industry.  It is the place where you can hear essential sources of information on technology, application and policy impacting the restoration of contaminated sites from the world’s leading experts within the academic, regulatory and environmental-consulting communities.

The RemTEC Summit is scheduled for March 7th to the 9th at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, Colorado.

 


John Nicholson

John is a cleantech and environmental expert with over 25 years of experience. He is a registered professional engineer and has a Masters degree in environmental engineering.
