Manitoulin Transport opens new terminal in Northern Ontario

January 26, 2017 by John Nicholson

Manitoulin Transport recently opened a new, larger terminal in Wawa, Ontario replacing an older facility that had limited storage. The new facility, which sits on 1.8 acres, will be able to handle twice as many shipments as the old building, according to a company release.

“This new, larger terminal demonstrates our commitment to Wawa and surrounding areas. It also emphasizes our readiness to support businesses here as they grow,” said Jeff King, president of Manitoulin Transport, in the release. King noted that Manitoulin transport provides “the widest direct national coverage of any provider in Canada. This enables shipments to get to their destination without leaving our hands, minimizing the risk of damage, loss and delay.”

As a transportation and logistics solutions provider, it offers services including expedited less-than-truckload and truckload, transborder, intermodal, private fleet, guaranteed service, heavy haul, temperature-controlled, dangerous goods and supply chain management.