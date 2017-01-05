Webinar on Innovative Clean-up of 1,4-Dioxane Contaminated Sites

January 5, 2017 by nicholsonj

The U.S. Strategic Environmental Research and Development Program (SERDP) & the U.S. Environmental Security Technology Certification Program (ESTCP) are hosting a webinar on April 6th 2017 on the innovative clean-up of sites contaminated with 1,4-Dioxane. The webinar is scheduled from 12:00 pm EST (9:00 am PST) to 1:30 pm EST (10:30 am PST).

The purpose of the webinar is to promote the innovative, cost-effective, and sustainable solutions developed through projects funded by the U.S. SERDP and the U.S. ESTCP. The webinar will be of interest to U.S. Department of Defense and Department of Energy practitioners, the regulatory community, and environmental researchers.

Speakers for the webinar include the following individuals:

• Dr. Hunter Anderson, Air Force Civil Engineer Center

• Dr. Shaily Mahendra, University of California, Los Angeles

• Dr. Robert Hinchee, IST

There is no cost to participate in the webinar. To register, visit the U.S. ESERDP and U.S. ESTCP web site.