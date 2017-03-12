Webinar: Balancing the Costs of Cleanup during Remedial Planning

March 12, 2017 by John Nicholson

REGENESIS® is hosting a remediation presentation with special guest speaker, Jeffrey Carnahan, MS, LPG, Executive Vice President for EnviroForensics. Mr. Carnahan’s presentation will cover balancing the costs of active cleanup and long-term stewardship (LTS) during remedial planning, and will include real-world examples of remedial objective decision making involving an LTS component and actual costs. Mr. Carnahan will be presenting this live webinar on Wednesday, March 22nd at 11am pacific / 2pm eastern.

Jeff Carnahan is a Licensed Professional Geologist (LPG) with over 18 years of environmental consulting and remediation experience. As Executive Vice President, Jeff contributes to the leadership of EnviroForensics through strategic market analysis and corporate risk management, as well as continuing his technical consulting practice as an environmental expert.