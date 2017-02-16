HazMat Management
Science March – April 22, 2017

February 16, 2017 by John Nicholson

A March for Science is planned in Washington D.C. and around the world on April 22nd, 2017.  The marches, organized by scientists to highlight the importance of research, are meant to be a celebration of science as opposed to a protest. 

The organizers of the March for Science are scientists and science enthusiasts.  They claim that we all recognize that science is everywhere and affects everyone.

To determine if your community is holding a satellite march, visit https://www.marchforscience.com/satellite-marches/.


