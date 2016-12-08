RemTEC, Denver, Colorado, March 7-9, 2017

December 8, 2016 by nicholsonj

The Remediation Summit (RemTEC) delivers a truly unique platform focused on advancing environmental science and the remediation industry. At this event, participants will hear essential sources of information on technology, application, and policy affecting the restoration of contaminated sites. This year, USEPA staff will present on a variety of topics including technology transfer. For more information and to register, see http://www.remtecsummit.com/.