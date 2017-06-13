ONEIA’s 2017 Golf Day – July 19th 2017

June 13, 2017 by John Nicholson

REGISTER NOW!

The Ontario Environment Industry Association’s (ONEIA’s) annual golf event brings together a mix of environmental businesspeople from a range of companies to support the Association.

Prior to the afternoon of relaxing golf and networking, we offer an exciting morning program with speaker Karl Baldauf from the Ontario Chamber of Commerce who will be speaking to the topic of environmental exporting in an age of tight borders and “buy America”. We will conclude the day with a banquet dinner and awards presentation.

When: Wednesday, July 19, 2017

Registration open from 9:00 AM. Start morning program: 10:00 AM. BBQ lunch: 11:00 AM; Shotgun start: 12:30 PM; Banquet dinner: 6:30 PM

Where: The Royal Ontario Golf Club, 6378 Trafalgar Rd., Milton, ON L0P 1E0

To register:

Foursome registration fee is $700.00 or bundle with a hole sponsorship for just $1,000 (unstaffed)

Or bundle your foursome registration with a staffed hole (up to two people) for $2,000 (ONEIA members) or $3,000 (not-yet ONEIA member)

Individual registration fee is $175.00

Registration: https://oneiagolf2017.eventbrite.com

A variety of sponsorship options are available. Please CLICK HERE to view the package or contact Marjan in the ONEIA office for further information at: mlahuis@oneia.ca or 416-531-7884 ext. 2.

PROMOTIONAL ITEMS

Participating companies are invited to donate branded items for bags that will be given to all registrants. Items such as ball caps, pens, stress balls, note pads, key rings, golf balls, tees, and other items provide an opportunity for you to expose your brand to more than 120 golfers.

If you would like to donate promotional items for the registration bags, please send an email to Marjan at ONEIA, mlahuis@oneia.ca, or call 416-531-7884, ext. 1.