ONEIA seeks nominations for the Errick “Skip” Willis Memorial Award

May 14, 2017 by hazmat management editor

Several years ago, ONEIA introduced an annual award in honour of Errick “Skip” Willis, one of the Canada’s prominent leaders in environmental business, one of the pillars of ONEIA and a strong advocate for the engagement of the environment business sector and the government. In honour of his vision, integrity and leadership, the award is given annually by ONEIA to a deserving individual who, following Skip’s outstanding example, helps creating a better Ontario through a green economy.

A description of the award and a nominations form are available on the ONEIA website.

The award will be handed out during the ONEIA 25th Anniversary Celebration Dinner

If you would like to nominate a worthy individual, please send completed form to Marjan Lahuis, info@oneia.ca or by hard copy to:

Ontario Environment Industry Association

215 Spadina Avenue, Suite 410

Toronto ON

M5T 2C7

Attention: Marjan Lahuis