Oil Spill Clean-up Machine being used on plastic pollution

June 27, 2017 by Hazmat Management Staff

The Oil Response Cleaning Apparatus (Orca) uses vortex technology to suck debris directly into a receiving tank, such as the hold of a ship, unlike traditional skimmers where machinery can get jammed.  The company has found that its equipment can also be used to remove plastic debris from the ocean.  The Orca uses vortex technology to suck plastics out of the sea with little likelihood of jamming.  A virtually clog-proof marine clean-up machine originally developed to deal with oil spills is being touted as the answer to dealing with the growing menace of plastic in the seas.

The company claims that Orca can handle floating plastic, invasive algae and other debris as well as oil.

Photo Credit: Steven Guerrisi/Flickr

1 Comment » for Oil Spill Clean-up Machine being used on plastic pollution
  1. Sultan Riaz Khan Proprietor and CEO says:
    June 28, 2017 at 6:12 am

    For ORCA (Oil & Refuse Cleaning Apparatus) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D1Ml-67sQ4M

    Please contact us: Tavlon Environmental Technologies Inc
    Sultan Riaz Khan
    Proprietor & CEO
    Former Chairman Equasis Editorial Board http://www.equasis.org

    Office: +3110-4847382 Mobile: +316-553-26603
    email: Orca@Orcaclean.com http://www.orcaclean.com
    email: http://www.tavlon.com
    SEATRADE Finalist Technical Innovation 2016
    NAMEPA Winner Marine Environment Protection Award 2015

    Reply

