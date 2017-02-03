Networking Opportunities for Emergency Managers in Ontario

February 3, 2017 by John Nicholson
Are you: New to Emergency Management or Business Continuity? An Emergency Management Professional looking to give back to your community? A First Responder, Health Professional, Risk Management Professional, Private Consultant, Business Continuity Coordinator, IT Professional, or an Emergency Manager from a public or private organization?
Who we are: The Ontario Association of Emergency Managers (OAEM) is the Home of the Ontario Emergency Management Community; a collaborative network of Emergency Managers comprised of public and private partnerships and memberships.
Our Platform: The website, https://oaem.ca/, serves as the central hub for OAEM’s emergency management community outreach platform that includes associated social media conduits that feed into the main site: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
Head to our website and check us out or follow us on social media!
Have membership questions? Send an email to: Amber Rushton, Membership Chair at membership@oaem.ca.
Interested in a sponsorship opportunity and hosting an event? Reach out to our Sponsorship Chair, Paul Hassanally at sponsorship@oaem.ca.
