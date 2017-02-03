Networking Opportunities for Emergency Managers in Ontario

February 3, 2017 by John Nicholson

Are you: New to Emergency Management or Business Continuity? An Emergency Management Professional looking to give back to your community? A First Responder, Health Professional, Risk Management Professional, Private Consultant, Business Continuity Coordinator, IT Professional, or an Emergency Manager from a public or private organization?

Who we are: The Ontario Association of Emergency Managers (OAEM) is the Home of the Ontario Emergency Management Community; a collaborative network of Emergency Managers comprised of public and private partnerships and memberships.

Our Platform: The website, https://oaem.ca/, serves as the central hub for OAEM’s emergency management community outreach platform that includes associated social media conduits that feed into the main site: Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

What we offer:

Our professional development sessions and our Annual General Conference are great ways to network with potential clients

Host an event or partner with us to promote your organization and build on an established network

Join one of our sub-groups that are launching this winter to collaborate with Small to Medium Enterprise’s across private and public forums

Mentor a young professional through our new mentorship program

Receive our quarterly member newsletter to remain apprised of EM trends, hot topics and upcoming events through the Association

How to get involved?

Head to our website and check us out or follow us on social media!

Have membership questions? Send an email to: Amber Rushton, Membership Chair at membership@oaem.ca.

Interested in a sponsorship opportunity and hosting an event? Reach out to our Sponsorship Chair, Paul Hassanally at sponsorship@oaem.ca.