Market Report on Environmental Testing and Analytical Services Sector

March 3, 2017 by Hazmat Management Editor

Environmental Business International recently released a market report on the environmental testing and analytical services sector in the United States. The report provides an analysis of the markets, competition, customer needs, and technology, pricing and M&A trends in the $2.0-billion U.S. market for environmental testing and analytical services. This 326-page report is based on surveys, interviews and in-depth primary research on revenue generation, financial performance, and customer relationships of leading and emerging analytical services companies.

The market report features valuable perspective on trends over the past 25+ years that help guide forecasts for the future. Sections are devoted to market segmentation, operations, M&As and consolidation, and profiles of competitors large and small. Included in the report are the following:

· Detailed market breakdowns by customer type, sample media, service offering, competitor size, and state or region.

· Primary research results of annual environmental labs survey by EBI and by TechKNOWLEDGEy Strategic Group.

· Growth projections and factors for success in a competitive market.

· Implications of new technology in the lab, field, data management, and customer service.

· List of top firms, market share, ownership structure, and recent M&As.

· Competitive analysis and changing share and ownership of top firms.