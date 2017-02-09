HazMat Management
News

Improving Pipeline Monitoring and Spill Response

Print this page

February 9, 2017 by John Nicholson

As reported by the Canadian Press, Alberta’s research and development agency, InnoTech Alberta, has a new program in the works that aims to improve pipeline monitoring and spill response by enlisting more indigenous people in the effort.  Hundreds of thousands of kilometres of pipe criss-cross the province — much of that near where First Nations and Metis people live.

InnoTech Alberta, a branch of Crown corporation Alberta Innovates, is hoping to soon launch a feasibility study into the proposal.  The study would include the design of a Pipeline Monitoring 101 training curriculum and a study of potential jobs for participants.

Byron Bates with the Fort McMurray 468 First Nation in northeastern Alberta says it sounds like a good idea.  His community experienced first-hand the impact of a spill when a pipeline operated by Nexen burst in 2015.  But he says without the oil and gas sector, the community would be living in poverty.

(Photo Credit: Kyle Bakx/CBC)

 


John Nicholson

John Nicholson

John is a cleantech and environmental expert with over 25 years of experience. He is a registered professional engineer and has a Masters degree in environmental engineering.
All posts by
Print this page


Related

Have your say:

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*