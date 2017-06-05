Bureau Veritas Aligns North American Industrial Hygiene Services under Maxxam Brand

June 5, 2017 by hazmat management editor

Bureau Veritas, company that offers testing, inspection and certification services, recently announced that it has aligned its North American Industrial Hygiene laboratory testing services under the Maxxam brand.

A member of the Bureau Veritas group of companies, Maxxam is a North American analytical services and solutions provider. By aligning Bureau Veritas’ industrial hygiene laboratory business under the Maxxam brand, the company will offer a simple and unified experience for customers while broadening access to complementary services within Maxxam’s environmental, food, petroleum and DNA lines of business.

Maxxam’s industrial hygiene offerings include routine industrial hygiene, pharmaceutical industrial hygiene, microscopy, asbestos and nanomaterials. For the past six months, Maxxam has worked closely with employees, customers and partners on the transition and to gather insights that have led to the brand’s refreshed look and feel. Maxxam’s modernized assets include a new logo, updated brand materials, and a refreshed website at maxxamlabs.com.