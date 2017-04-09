Safety of Hazardous Materials Video Training

April 9, 2017 by John Nicholson

Videotel™, part of KVH Industries, offers a comprehensive training package designed to enable sail ship crew and shipping office staff to become familiar with the rules governing the carriage of hazardous materials. These rules are specified in the U.S. Code of Federal Regulations, Subchapter C of 49 CFR; in the International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) Code produced by the IMO; and, in the relevant parts of Section B-V/c of the STCW Code.

The “HAZMAT Training Course” is included on the latest update to Videotel’s onboard training servers, known as VOD (Videotel On Demand). The package helps shipping companies to better manage costs by enabling onboard training rather than costly and time-consuming shore visits for training sessions.

On successful completion of the course, the participant will be able to use the aforementioned regulations and the IMDG Code to identify, categorise, and quantify highly hazardous or dangerous goods and explain how a product would be classified for an international maritime voyage. The course also indicates where to find advice on what personal protective equipment to wear when dealing with a spillage.

It is estimated that 10 guided learning hours are required to complete the 15-module course, which is designed to be used onboard or ashore for individual self-study.

Supplied in an interactive, computer-based training format, the “HAZMAT Training Course” enables participants to follow easy on-screen instructions to progress through the course, which contains a mix of still photographs, video clips, and animation.