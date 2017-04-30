Opportunity in the U.S. for Oil Spill Response Training

April 30, 2017 by hazmat management editor

The U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center in Port Hueneme, California, is soliciting proposals for a contract to provide Oil Spill Response Training via instruction of three classes–Facility Response Plan Training, Spill Management Team Training, and New Skimmer Training – at various locations worldwide. The solicitation is available at https://www.neco.navy.mil/ under solicitation number N3943017R1912. The resulting contract will be a single-award, firm-fixed-price IDIQ contract with a base ordering period of 60 months. This requirement is set aside for service-disabled veteran-owned small businesses under NAICS code 541620. Quotes must be received by 4:00 PM PT on May 12, 2017.