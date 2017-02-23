Membrane Barrier Technology for Gas Contaminated Sites

February 23, 2017 by John Nicholson

Novia Ltd., a company specializing in membrane technology based in the United Kingdom, recently developed a new methane barrier membrane solution, Methane Pro, for use on gas contaminated sites. The new membrane solution complements their current membrane range which includes air-and-vapour-control-layers (AVCL’s), vapour permeable membranes and specialty laminates.

Novia Methane Pro is designed for use as a loose-laid methane and CO₂ barrier. Novia Methane Pro also acts as a radon gas barrier and damp proof membrane.

Novia Methane Pro is a high specification multi-layer virgin grade LDPE laminate incorporating scrim reinforcement and an aluminium foil core, and is designed for use as a loose-laid methane and CO₂ barrier. Novia Methane Pro has passed the stringent sheet and joint tests to BS ISO 15105-1, and is fully BS 8485:2015 compliant.

Adrian Chisholm, Managing Director of Novia Ltd, said: “With on-going issues finding suitable building land in the UK, there is a growing need for gas protection measures that provide solutions for contaminated sites. The introduction of the new BS 8485 standard in 2015 has driven forward product development, but there have been some difficulties within the industry in meeting the new membrane testing standards. Novia is therefore very pleased to be able to provide a fully tested and compliant methane barrier solution.”