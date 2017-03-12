Health & Safety Conference & Trade Show – Toronto, May 2-3, 2017

March 12, 2017 by Hazmat Management Editor

Workplace Safety and Prevention Services is hosting Partners in Prevention 2017 Conference and Trade on May 2nd and 3rd. The event will be held at the International Centre in Mississauga, Ontario. The conference features two days of keynote speakers, cutting-edge sessions, workshops and professional development courses. Also included is a trade show with over 410 booths highlighting the latest in market trends, workplace products and services, and interactive experiences for the health and safety professionals.

May 2 – 3, 2017

The International Centre

Mississauga, Ontario

“The New Workplace” is the theme of the conference. The Partners in Prevention Conference and Trade Show is Canada’s largest and longest-running health and safety conference and trade show.

For the 2017 Conference, keynote speakers will include:

Neil Pasricha , award winning blogger and New York Times best-selling author of The Book of Awesome and The Happiness Equation: Want Nothing + Do Anything = Have Everything – Neil Pasricha dazzles audiences with ideas and frameworks that promote happiness.

Curt Steinhorst , Distraction Expert – Having spent years studying the impact of tech on human behavior, Curt Steinhorst is on a mission to help today’s workforce win the battle against digital distractions.

Steven Page , Canadian singer, songwriter and recording artist – Having spent two decades with The Barenaked Ladies, Steven Page is now an outspoken advocate for mental health awareness.

Participants can choose from two-day, one-day and trade show only (free until April 14) registrations, as well as individual pricing for professional development courses.

For more information or to register, visit www.PartnersinPreventionConference.com or contact the WSPS Customer Care Department: toll-free at 1-877-494-9777 or customercare@wsps.ca.

