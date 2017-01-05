Funding Opportunity for Companies with the U.S. EPA

January 5, 2017 by nicholsonj

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has a funding opportunity for companies with expertise developing tools, procedures, and guidance to promote efficient cleanup work.

This project will provide support for state participation in developing tools, procedures, and guidance to promote efficient cleanup work by states under the Superfund program. The closing date for proposals is January 20, 2017. Total estimated funding is $1.5 million and the U.S. EPA anticipates selecting one project.

This research will foster the identification and resolution of current and emerging Superfund related issues that are important to state “co-regulators.” This research is important for several reasons. States play a critical role in the identification of contaminated sites, decisions to list sites on the National Priorities List, and cleanup decisions, and then assume the lead for the operation and maintenance (O&M) of remedies. When waste is left in place, O&M responsibilities include engineering and/or institutional controls requiring active maintenance, oversight, and enforcement.

This research will identify and promote efficiencies that will assist the U.S. EPA and states in working more effectively to manage their joint responsibilities, disseminate information from this research to states, in order to support fuller state participation in new Superfund program initiatives once implemented. In addition, the U.S. EPA recognizes the role states play in Superfund cleanup enforcement. Through this new cooperative agreement, the U.S. EPA seeks research to identify opportunities within its cleanup enforcement program to strengthen partnerships with states through consultation, collaboration, and shared accountability.