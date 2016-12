December 8, 2016 by nicholsonj

The webinar will provide information on the U.S Hazardous Waste Export-Import Revisions Final Rule (Docket No. EPA-HQ-RCRA-2015-0147). The new rules are scheduled to become effective on December 31, 2016.

The webinar will take place on December 12, 2016, from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm EST. For more information and register visit the webinar website.