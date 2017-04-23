U.S. PHMSA Issues Final Rule Harmonizing HMRs with International Standards

April 23, 2017 by John Nicholson

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s (DOT) Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) recently issued a final rule to amend the Hazardous Materials Regulations (HMR) to maintain consistency with international regulations and standards (82 Fed. Reg. 15796).

The rule incorporates various amendments, including changes to proper shipping names, hazard classes, packing groups, special provisions, packaging authorizations, air transport quantity limitations, and vessel stowage requirements. PHMSA states that these revisions are necessary to harmonize the HMR with recent changes made to the International Maritime Dangerous Goods Code, the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) Technical Instructions for the Safe Transport of Dangerous Goods by Air, and the United Nations (UN) Recommendations on the Transport of Dangerous Goods – Model Regulations.

Additionally, PHMSA is adopting several amendments to the HMR that result from coordination with Canada under the U.S.-Canada Regulatory Cooperation Council. The changes took effect on March 30, 2017.