U.S. FAA Proposes Civil Penalty for Alleged Hazardous Materials Violations

January 20, 2017 by John Nicholson

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) proposes a $201,250 civil penalty against Jegs Automotive Inc. of Delaware, Ohio, for allegedly violating the U.S. Hazardous Materials Regulations.

The FAA alleges that on March 11, 2016, the automotive parts and supplies company offered an undeclared hazardous material shipment to FedEx for air transportation from Delaware, Ohio, to Edgewater, Fla.

The FAA alleges that the shipment contained three 32-ounce metal cans of Race Gas Fuel Concentrate, which is a flammable and toxic liquid.

Workers at FedEx’s cargo sort facility in Columbus, Ohio, discovered the shipment was leaking.

The FAA alleges that the shipment was not accompanied by a shipper’s declaration for dangerous goods and was not properly marked, labeled or packaged. The FAA further alleges that Jegs did not provide emergency response information with the shipment and failed to ensure its employees had received required hazardous materials training. Jegs has been in communication with the FAA about the case.